Just as Ali Wentworth revealed that she's emerged from her coronavirus self-isolation, her husband George Stephanopoulos revealed that he tested positive for the virus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Patriotify: The social network built by America. Ali Wentworth out of 16-day coronavirus isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos reveals he tested positive | Fox N… https://t.co/C4ZRfUmj7J 2 minutes ago TheTop10News Ali Wentworth out of 16-day coronavirus isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos reveals he ... Source: Fox News https://t.co/Dp3plhoXod 3 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Ali Wentworth out of 16-day coronavirus isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos reveals he tested positive" via F… https://t.co/sS7rLQXPqL 17 minutes ago Eric Vanderburg Ali Wentworth out of 16-day coronavirus isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos reveals he tested positive https://t.co/Jh6ocDAf5N 21 minutes ago wavybrownhair RT @people: Ali Wentworth Emerges from 16 Days of Coronavirus Isolation as George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive https://t.co/R9EEpE5R54 21 minutes ago APZNEWS Ali Wentworth out of 16-day coronavirus isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos reveals he tested positive… https://t.co/vuDOxfXIYG 24 minutes ago larryjohnpage RT @people: Ali Wentworth Emerges from 16 Days of Coronavirus Isolation as George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive https://t.co/imZg3WjdN1 58 minutes ago People Ali Wentworth Emerges from 16 Days of Coronavirus Isolation as George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive https://t.co/R9EEpE5R54 1 hour ago