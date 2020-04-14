Global  

From Aasif Sheikh to Gracy Singh, this is how celebrities will bring in the Ambedkar Jayanti

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Every year, April 14 is observed as Ambedkar Jayanti, to celebrate the birth of one of most exceptional leaders in Indian history, who rallied a revolution and became a voice to reckon with – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Reverently called 'Babasaheb', his life and legacy have been an inspiration for many. This Ambedkar Jayanti, &TV...
