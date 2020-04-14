'Trolls World Tour' Sets Digital Rental Record on Easter Weekend With Biggest Debut Ever

Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 1 day ago TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch and Poppy Sing "Perfect for Me" 01:51 TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch and Poppy Sing "Perfect for Me" Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and...