Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Trolls World Tour' Sets Digital Rental Record on Easter Weekend With Biggest Debut Ever

'Trolls World Tour' Sets Digital Rental Record on Easter Weekend With Biggest Debut Ever

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Overtaking previous record set by 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' and 'Avengers: Endgame', the sequel to 2016's 'Trolls' rakes in $30 million on its opening weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch and Poppy Sing

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch and Poppy Sing "Perfect for Me" 01:51

 TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch and Poppy Sing "Perfect for Me" Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gh19751876

peseul RT @IndieWire: After going straight to VOD on Friday, #TrollsWorldTour is a record-breaking home-viewing success. These records show that c… 12 minutes ago

IndieWire

IndieWire After going straight to VOD on Friday, #TrollsWorldTour is a record-breaking home-viewing success. These records sh… https://t.co/etDK51JfQH 56 minutes ago

S_ForceSpector

❌Spector✖ 🦊 Trolls Hype RT @IndieWire: #TrollsWorldTour Sets Record Results for First On Demand Weekend https://t.co/77yQF2mxox https://t.co/A9wUeEPD1U 8 hours ago

VanquishMG

Vanquish Media Group 'Trolls' vailable for 48-hour rental for a steep $19.99, was the best seller on Fandango’s full week Monday to Sund… https://t.co/Om5i2sQYjK 8 hours ago

Hayride89

Dragon Trolls World Tour Sets Records Results for First On Demand Weekend | IndieWire ⁦@AnnaKendrick47⁩ https://t.co/fIIBeNTdkO 10 hours ago

bricksmonroe

bricksmonroe LEGO Trolls World Tour sets are back in stock! The movie released digitally last Friday, now continue the fun at ho… https://t.co/Q54tiGKlV4 11 hours ago

BillDesowitz

Bill Desowitz ‘Trolls World Tour’ Sets Record Results for First On Demand Weekend https://t.co/tNtVSX4Eb4 via @indiewire 12 hours ago

wildlinepodcast

The Wild Line Podcast ‘Trolls World Tour’ Sets Record Results for First On Demand Weekend https://t.co/iPcmA902SS 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.