Vishu is an auspicious festival in Kerala and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. People celebrate their New Year on the first day of the month of Medam according to the Malayalam calendar.

You Might Like

Tweets about this DevFan Happy Vishu! Here's how the festival is celebrated in Kerala https://t.co/Y0o0n9jIR8 17 minutes ago Atma RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #Vishu2020: Here's how the festival is celebrated in Kerala #HappyVishu https://t.co/7fFX9KL0W0 29 minutes ago Dennis Gonzalez Happy Vishu! Here’s how the festival is celebrated in Kerala https://t.co/JDHpVB4LIf 47 minutes ago Maria Garcia Happy Vishu! Here’s how the festival is celebrated in Kerala https://t.co/H4C5R1sKxR 47 minutes ago James Smith Happy Vishu! Here’s how the festival is celebrated in Kerala https://t.co/1WNq7rY1fF 47 minutes ago Zee News English #Vishu2020: Here's how the festival is celebrated in Kerala #HappyVishu https://t.co/7fFX9KL0W0 58 minutes ago Krishnakumar RT @SchwingIndia: Though the mood is dark, the festival of positivity is here to light it up !! May this festival bring in good times and h… 3 hours ago harish ragav★ Festival in the here stay still at home made it happy Vishu 🙏🙏 @VENETA_fm 11 hours ago