Happy Vishu! Here's how the festival is celebrated in Kerala

Zee News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Vishu is an auspicious festival in Kerala and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. People celebrate their New Year on the first day of the month of Medam according to the Malayalam calendar. 
