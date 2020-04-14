Brad Pitt Tearfully Gives His Longtime Makeup Artist a Home Makeover with the Property Brothers' Help!

Global  

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Brad Pitt was the first guest on the new HGTV series Celebrity IOU, in which the Property Brothers are joined by celebs to give the unsung heroes in their lives a home makeover. The Oscar-winning actor decided to surprise Jean Black, his longtime makeup artist, by renovating her guesthouse while she was away on vacation. [...]
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Sophie Turner Gives Joe Jonas Smoky Eye

Sophie Turner Gives Joe Jonas Smoky Eye 00:38

 Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas are finding fun ways to pass the time while hunkering down at home. The Jonas Brothers singer has been showing off his DJ abilities via Instagram and cooking big bowls of pasta,, while his wife has decided to flex her makeup artist skills using him as her...

