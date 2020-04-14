Four Men Sent Home on 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Week 1 (Spoilers) Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading this post if you don’t want to see spoilers for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart! The first episode of the new Bachelor spin-off series, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, just aired and four guys were sent home. The season began with 12 men and 8 [...] 👓 View full article

