'Star Fox Voice Actor Rick May Dies From Coronavirus

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Rick May has sadly died from the COVID-19 coronavirus at age 79, multiple gaming sites are reporting. The veteran voice actor was the voice behind Star Fox’s Peppy Hare and Team Fortress 2‘s Soldier. His other credits include Star Fox’s Andross and Genghis Khan in Age of Empires II. Rick had been living in a [...]
 The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on April 12. Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, their TV show attracted millions of viewers in its heyday.

