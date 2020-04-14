'Star Fox Voice Actor Rick May Dies From Coronavirus

Rick May has sadly died from the COVID-19 coronavirus at age 79, multiple gaming sites are reporting. The veteran voice actor was the voice behind Star Fox’s Peppy Hare and Team Fortress 2‘s Soldier. His other credits include Star Fox’s Andross and Genghis Khan in Age of Empires II. Rick had been living in a [...]

