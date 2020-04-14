NCT Dream Set New Album ‘Reload,’ Scrap Age-Based System With Return of Mark Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

K-pop group NCT Dream will do away with their age restrictions and see the original seven-member lineup become a fluid, shifting team that allows for each member's career. 👓 View full article

