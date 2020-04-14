Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch Gwen Stefani Give Blake Shelton a Quarantine Haircut!

Watch Gwen Stefani Give Blake Shelton a Quarantine Haircut!

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani just gave her boyfriend Blake Shelton a haircut on TV! Blake was making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (April 13) and Gwen interrupted the interview to give his hair a trim. “We’re pretty self-sufficient out here. As a matter of fact, we actually had a schedule that [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Blake Shelton says he's 'got it easy' amid pandemic

Blake Shelton says he's 'got it easy' amid pandemic 00:48

 According to Blake Shelton, he's "got it easy" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

airnashville

Air Nashville It’s come to this, has it?... https://t.co/eAlFy8fUsm 7 minutes ago

BigMamaChar

Charlene RT @etnow: Watch Gwen Stefani give Blake Shelton a quarantine haircut! https://t.co/Nbwh5J2X88 16 minutes ago

gibth

Aura🌺 RT @rebeccaalpert1: Watch Gwen Stefani give Blake Shelton a quarantine mullet haircut https://t.co/aqBm1IWqNK 1 hour ago

frogshat

that Jess girl RT @BSandGSworld: He's all business in the front and party in the back. Watch Gwen Stefani give Blake Shelton a quarantine mullet haircut h… 1 hour ago

SherryFLRealtor

Sherry Lee Campbell RT @enews: Looks like Joe Exotic has some competition in the hair department. 👀 https://t.co/HXdsgEgDx4 2 hours ago

luvanimals865

janet johnson RT @JustJared: Gwen Stefani gave her boyfriend Blake Shelton a haircut on TV tonight - watch the video! https://t.co/OcLmab7YYJ 2 hours ago

MrJackRabbitJr

Mr Jack Rabbit Gwen Stefani Gives Blake Shelton a Tiger King-Inspired Mullet https://t.co/GVluGi4eCp via @enews 2 hours ago

JanieGAR

Janie RT @HodaAndJenna: Watch Gwen Stefani give Blake Shelton a quarantine mullet haircut https://t.co/RB7P36w0sC 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.