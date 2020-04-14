Watch Gwen Stefani Give Blake Shelton a Quarantine Haircut!

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Gwen Stefani just gave her boyfriend Blake Shelton a haircut on TV! Blake was making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (April 13) and Gwen interrupted the interview to give his hair a trim. “We’re pretty self-sufficient out here. As a matter of fact, we actually had a schedule that [...] 👓 View full article

