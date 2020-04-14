Global  

Kid Cudi Drops 'Leader of the Delinquents' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Kid Cudi has finally released his song “Leader of the Delinquents,” his first piece of new solo music in over four years! The song will be featured on Cudi‘s upcoming seventh full-length studio album, Entergalactic. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kid Cudi Cudi first premiered the song nearly a decade ago. He performed [...]
