Kid Cudi Drops 'Leader of the Delinquents' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now! Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kid Cudi has finally released his song “Leader of the Delinquents,” his first piece of new solo music in over four years! The song will be featured on Cudi‘s upcoming seventh full-length studio album, Entergalactic. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kid Cudi Cudi first premiered the song nearly a decade ago. He performed [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this j smoke RT @RapHubDaily: Kid Cudi drops his new single "Leader Of The Delinquents" https://t.co/hd3eRCnr4f 1 minute ago Gina Lawriw Kid Cudi Drops 'Leader of the Delinquents' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now! https://t.co/LmP7SOu8r4 via @JustJared 6 minutes ago Corey Matthews RT @RapFavorites: Kid Cudi just dropped a brand new song called "Leader of the Delinquents." 🚨 Listen: https://t.co/OotAeamOuV https://t.c… 6 minutes ago Tricia💋 RT @new_branches: Kid Cudi drops new single, ‘Leader of the Delinquents’ https://t.co/nefa1uEvXQ 11 minutes ago