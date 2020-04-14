Chris Cuomo Rants About Trump, Trolls, and CNN Job in Shockingly Raw Moment of His Radio Show: ‘I Don’t Like What I Do Professionally’
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo, currently recuperating from the coronavirus, struck a fiery, burn-it-all-down tone on his SiriusXN radio show on Monday, ranting about his lack of privacy and expressing visceral dissatifaction with his high-profile cable news job. As reported by the New York Post, the 49-year-old host of Cuomo Prime Time cited his recent battle with […]