Chris Cuomo Rants About Trump, Trolls, and CNN Job in Shockingly Raw Moment of His Radio Show: ‘I Don’t Like What I Do Professionally’ Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo, currently recuperating from the coronavirus, struck a fiery, burn-it-all-down tone on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, ranting about his lack of privacy and expressing visceral dissatifaction with his high-profile cable news job. As reported by the New York Post, the 49-year-old host of Cuomo Prime Time cited his recent battle with […]

