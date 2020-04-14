Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Cuomo Rants About Trump, Trolls, and CNN Job in Shockingly Raw Moment of His Radio Show: ‘I Don’t Like What I Do Professionally’

Chris Cuomo Rants About Trump, Trolls, and CNN Job in Shockingly Raw Moment of His Radio Show: ‘I Don’t Like What I Do Professionally’

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo Rants About Trump, Trolls, and CNN Job in Shockingly Raw Moment of His Radio Show: ‘I Don’t Like What I Do Professionally’CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo, currently recuperating from the coronavirus, struck a fiery, burn-it-all-down tone on his SiriusXN radio show on Monday, ranting about his lack of privacy and expressing visceral dissatifaction with his high-profile cable news job. As reported by the New York Post, the 49-year-old host of Cuomo Prime Time cited his recent battle with […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mike51289731

mike i hate you donald trump Chris Cuomo Rants About Trump, Trolls, and CNN Job in Shockingly Raw Moment of His Radio Show: 'I Don't Like What I… https://t.co/6BF0TM7H1a 29 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Chris Cuomo Rants About Trump, Trolls, and CNN Job in Shockingly Raw Moment of His Radio Show: 'I Don't Like What I… https://t.co/QiI9Qg1ILV 39 minutes ago

TrumpPollock1

Kathy Trump Pollock @SebGorka @CuomoPrimeTime Cuomo sends a big mixed message. He rants and raves about what’s happening to him and th… https://t.co/uyQKSIa3LB 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.