James Gunn: No plans to push 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3,' 'The Suicide Squad' release dates

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Filmmaker James Gunn recently revealed that neither of his upcoming movie -- 'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3 nor 'The Suicide Squad' will be affected by delays due to the coronavirus crisis.

One of the director's fans in a question-answer session on the Twitter asked about the possibilities of pushing ahead 'Guardians of the...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: James Gunn says 'Guardians 3' is still on track

 Gunn reassured fans that the movie is proceeding as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

