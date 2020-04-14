James Gunn: No plans to push 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3,' 'The Suicide Squad' release dates

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Filmmaker James Gunn recently revealed that neither of his upcoming movie -- 'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3 nor 'The Suicide Squad' will be affected by delays due to the coronavirus crisis.



One of the director's fans in a question-answer session on the Twitter asked about the possibilities of pushing ahead 'Guardians of the... 👓 View full article

