Jonathan Scott Says Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel Has Cut & Colored His Hair in Quarantine!

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Jonathan Scott is opening up about life in quarantine with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel! The 41-year-old Property Brothers and Celebrity IOU star says that Zooey has cut and colored his hair while they are stuck inside together. “It has not been difficult at all. It’s actually been a blessing,” Jonathan said during an appearance on [...]
