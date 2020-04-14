Global  

Baby joy! Dimpy Ganguly shares a picture of her newborn on Instagram

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Dimpy Ganguly welcomed baby no 2 on April 11. She shared the news on social media yesterday and wrote, "Born on the eve of Easter... my little bunny blue, Aryaan, is here (sic)." Rahul Mahajan's ex-wife and the former Bigg Boss contestant relocated to Dubai after marrying businessman Rohit Roy in 2015. The couple's first-born is...
