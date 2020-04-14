Global  

Celebs react on PM Modi's lockdown speech

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
As the world fights Covid-19, India is also putting in efforts to curb the health scare. While the nation observed 21 days of lockdown, PM Narendra Modi in his address today stated that it has been extended till May 3 and that it will be implemented strictly for a week. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to react to PM’s decision to extend the lockdown.
