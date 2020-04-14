Celebs react on PM Modi's lockdown speech

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () As the world fights Covid-19, India is also putting in efforts to curb the health scare. While the nation observed 21 days of lockdown, PM Narendra Modi in his address today stated that it has been extended till May 3 and that it will be implemented strictly for a week. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to react to PM’s decision to extend the lockdown.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the countrymen about the lockdown. PM Modi announced the lockdown for the second time in his address. The PM said that now the lockdown will continue till May 3 in the country. PM Modi has said many big and important things in his address. So let's tell you 10...
