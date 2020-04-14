So What's Behind This Sports Team, The 1975 Beef? Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

An Insta Story, a t-shirt, and social media ruckus...



The Easter Weekend saw one of indie's more unusual beefs breakout on social media.



*The 1975* frontman *Matty Healy* mused on the state of indie on his Insta Stories, and appeared to reference Sports Team.



The two parties are fairly social media savvy, so immediately respective fans began slating the other.



Sports Team - a band Clash previously described as *"slightly off"* in a less than charitable review - hit back, producing the following tee:







all £ to @theCALMzone https://t.co/E8gphuyljS pic.twitter.com/lFQc5A9b3f



— Sports Team (@SportsTeam_) April 13, 2020



Which is by any standards quite a cool move.



It didn't stop the stan warfare, though, including a fairly bizarre conspiracy theory:







100% true, met Matty at XOYO in 2017— was meant to be part of an album he was doing with Noel Gallagher, mostly acoustic https://t.co/DHSltGjrRS



— Sports Team (@SportsTeam_) April 12, 2020



Perhaps this spicy take got closest to the core of the issue:







LISTEN I LITERALLY AM NOT A DIE HARD FAN OF SPORTS TEAM AND ALEX RICE ANNOYS ME BUT I PROMISE YOU ALL THEY ARE NOT OBSESSED WITH THE 1975 AND A T SHIRT IS NOT A BIG DEAL PLEASE WHERE IS YOUR SENSE OF HUMOUR



— lucy (@sausageroIIs) April 13, 2020



