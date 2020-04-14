Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coldplay's Chris Martin Covers Bob Dylan For Saturday Night Live

Coldplay's Chris Martin Covers Bob Dylan For Saturday Night Live

Clash Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Coldplay's Chris Martin Covers Bob Dylan For Saturday Night LiveWatch his performance of 'Shelter From The Storm'...

*Coldplay* frontman *Chris Martin* was the music guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The first ever remote episode of the long-running variety show, each performance was beamed in from a different person's home.

Chris Martin was pleased to take part, and decided to cover Bob Dylan's 'Blood On The Tracks' era classic 'Shelter From The Storm'.

The amiable Coldplay frontman is fresh from a Tiny Desk session, and his stripped back approach is coupled to a yearning vocal.

Check it out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.