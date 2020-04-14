Coldplay's Chris Martin Covers Bob Dylan For Saturday Night Live Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch his performance of 'Shelter From The Storm'...



*Coldplay* frontman *Chris Martin* was the music guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.



The first ever remote episode of the long-running variety show, each performance was beamed in from a different person's home.



Chris Martin was pleased to take part, and decided to cover Bob Dylan's 'Blood On The Tracks' era classic 'Shelter From The Storm'.



The amiable Coldplay frontman is fresh from a Tiny Desk session, and his stripped back approach is coupled to a yearning vocal.



Check it out now.



