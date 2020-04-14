Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ Tops U.K. Most-Played List of 2010s

Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ Tops U.K. Most-Played List of 2010s

Billboard.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Another reason for *Pharrell Williams* to be happy: his signature song was the most-played track of the decade in the U.K.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Pharrell's 'Happy' Was the Most-Played Song of the 2010s in the UK

Pharrell's 'Happy' Was the Most-Played Song of the 2010s in the UK 00:46

 Pharrell's "Happy" Was the Most-Played Song of the 2010s in the UK Adele's "Rolling In The Deep" came in at number two, and "Moves Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera was number three. BBC radio DJ Scott Mills, via statement BBC radio DJ Scott Mills, via statement Other big-name...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulMick

Paul Mick RT @billboardbiz: Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ Tops U.K. Most-Played List of 2010s https://t.co/I6Z5uwGiT9 4 days ago

Genexyz1

Genexyz LLC Pharrell’s Tops U.K. Most-Played List of 2010s Another reason for Pharrell Williams to be happy. Another reason for… https://t.co/ZW6mKvh3pz 5 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #2010s Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ Tops U.K. Most-Played List of 2010s https://t.co/e45EqSArHm 5 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ Tops U.K. Most-Played List of 2010s https://t.co/wUrBAyHtWI 5 days ago

ShadowLinesDoc

ShadowLines Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ Tops U.K. Most-Played List of 2010s https://t.co/zbRwV9YLHT 5 days ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ Tops U.K. Most-Played List of 2010s https://t.co/AFE1JMWezu 5 days ago

cedricj007

Longbeach Radio (Cedric Lucas) Pharrell’s 'Happy' Tops U.K. Most-Played List of 2010s https://t.co/Mm4mdpY2pY https://t.co/xuTtNDqwVe 5 days ago

billboardbiz

billboardbiz Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ Tops U.K. Most-Played List of 2010s https://t.co/I6Z5uwGiT9 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.