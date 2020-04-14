Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > SRK-DP's BTS pics will make you nostalgic

SRK-DP's BTS pics will make you nostalgic

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone, who started her Bollywood career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Om Shanti Om' has come a long way in her career. The duo has teamed up on several occasions as the audience have loved their impeccable chemistry on the silver screen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KatieEccles3

Katie Eccles @Jaimie_Summers Awhhhhh some of these pics 🤣 thanks so much my gal, will definitely make up for it when this is all over, love you lots 💓 7 minutes ago

findom_sadist

⛓𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞⛓ Broke? Struggling financially because of the virus? Then put your spare time into good use! Serve Me by Following M… https://t.co/bVQZYuj20f 13 minutes ago

GoldenHobi1

GoldenHobi⁷ RT @alwayshobi: @ksjsope he would buy the child those pop out bedtime stories too and when the pics pop out, he will make a cute lil ‘BOOP’… 21 minutes ago

RMeghni3

RAYANE ⁷▽²⁰¹³ RT @btsaluteez: Will i keep tweeting pics like this now that i finally learnt how to make them? Yes ofc 32 minutes ago

needyasshoe

sad_girl2000 i think a boy stopped talking to me bc i sent him a selfie w me not wearing make up ? i didn’t think the pics were… https://t.co/TJpmYUzbFy 45 minutes ago

stonedrv

bae joohyun’s lil bitch next time I go to seoul, which who tf knows when that will be but I will be going back, I will make sure to take my… https://t.co/NOvnms3aWJ 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.