SRK-DP's BTS pics will make you nostalgic Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Deepika Padukone, who started her Bollywood career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Om Shanti Om' has come a long way in her career. The duo has teamed up on several occasions as the audience have loved their impeccable chemistry on the silver screen. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Katie Eccles @Jaimie_Summers Awhhhhh some of these pics 🤣 thanks so much my gal, will definitely make up for it when this is all over, love you lots 💓 7 minutes ago ⛓𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞⛓ Broke? Struggling financially because of the virus? Then put your spare time into good use! Serve Me by Following M… https://t.co/bVQZYuj20f 13 minutes ago GoldenHobi⁷ RT @alwayshobi: @ksjsope he would buy the child those pop out bedtime stories too and when the pics pop out, he will make a cute lil ‘BOOP’… 21 minutes ago RAYANE ⁷▽²⁰¹³ RT @btsaluteez: Will i keep tweeting pics like this now that i finally learnt how to make them? Yes ofc 32 minutes ago sad_girl2000 i think a boy stopped talking to me bc i sent him a selfie w me not wearing make up ? i didn’t think the pics were… https://t.co/TJpmYUzbFy 45 minutes ago bae joohyun’s lil bitch next time I go to seoul, which who tf knows when that will be but I will be going back, I will make sure to take my… https://t.co/NOvnms3aWJ 46 minutes ago