PM Modi's lockdown speech sparks meme fest

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus outbreak forced India into a lockdown of 21 days. PM Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation today, stated that the country will remain in lockdown till May 3 and for a week there will be strict implementation of the same. Netizens soon started trending #Lockdown2 on Twitter and churned out some hilarious Bollywood memes about social distancing and staying at home.
