Watch Lola Young Play 'None For You' In London's V&A Museum

Clash Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
It's a spine-tingling performance...

*Lola Young* has shared a gorgeous live clip of her new single 'None For You'.

The potent songwriter is gearing up to the release of her new EP, with 'Renaissance' set to drop shortly.

Out now, 'None For You' is a divinely soulful concoction, with a jazz tinge to her fluid musicality.

For the first time London's V&A Museum has opened its doors to permit an artist to record inside the building, and this pre-COVID video is a treat.

A spine-tingling performance, she gets to the song's core in this sparse rendering.

Lola comments...

“None for you is about a relationship where you no longer have time for a person after they did you ‘dirty’. This song is about pain and loss but also about choosing to love yourself instead of that person and picking your own well-being over theirs. The lyric ‘I gotta whole lot of time on my hands but just none for you’ sums up the concept of this song.”

Tune in now.

