John Berman Rips Trump’s ‘Choice’ to Run ‘Propaganda-Style’ Video While Thousands are Dying from Covid-19 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CNN’s New Day co-anchor John Berman took issue with what he described as a propaganda-style White House Press Briefing held Monday by President Donald Trump. The nearly daily briefing is designed to update U.S. citizens on critical information and government efforts to abate the coronavirus outbreak that has cost over 23,000 American lives, but on Monday, the presentation […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Matthew RT @Mediaite: John Berman Rips Trump's 'Choice' to Run 'Propaganda-Style' Video While Thousands are Dying from Covid-19 https://t.co/fOYkl1… 14 minutes ago lordcharlemont John Berman Rips Trump's 'Choice' to Run 'Propaganda-Style' Video While Thousands are Dying from Covid-19… https://t.co/Xh5qL9JwC5 23 minutes ago Mediaite John Berman Rips Trump's 'Choice' to Run 'Propaganda-Style' Video While Thousands are Dying from Covid-19 https://t.co/fOYkl1psha 26 minutes ago