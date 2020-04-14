Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > John Berman Rips Trump’s ‘Choice’ to Run ‘Propaganda-Style’ Video While Thousands are Dying from Covid-19

John Berman Rips Trump’s ‘Choice’ to Run ‘Propaganda-Style’ Video While Thousands are Dying from Covid-19

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
CNN’s New Day co-anchor John Berman took issue with what he described as a propaganda-style White House Press Briefing held Monday by President Donald Trump.  The nearly daily briefing is designed to update U.S. citizens on critical information and government efforts to abate the coronavirus outbreak that has cost over 23,000 American lives, but on Monday, the presentation […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NJRepub7

Matthew RT @Mediaite: John Berman Rips Trump's 'Choice' to Run 'Propaganda-Style' Video While Thousands are Dying from Covid-19 https://t.co/fOYkl1… 14 minutes ago

lordcharlemont

lordcharlemont John Berman Rips Trump's 'Choice' to Run 'Propaganda-Style' Video While Thousands are Dying from Covid-19… https://t.co/Xh5qL9JwC5 23 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite John Berman Rips Trump's 'Choice' to Run 'Propaganda-Style' Video While Thousands are Dying from Covid-19 https://t.co/fOYkl1psha 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.