Dwayne Johnson: Black Adam will probably start production by summer end

HONEST- CriTic @TheRock starrer #BlackAdam is scheduled to release in December 2021. https://t.co/ahhr9hR6dd 17 minutes ago

The Indian Express RT @ieEntertainment: .@TheRock starrer #BlackAdam is scheduled to release in December 2021. https://t.co/c2wv4nZGeZ 25 minutes ago

ieentertainment .@TheRock starrer #BlackAdam is scheduled to release in December 2021. https://t.co/c2wv4nZGeZ 26 minutes ago

4 Your Excitement REWIND: #BlackAdam Will "Probably" Begin Production This Summer According To Dwayne Johnson https://t.co/ddKM0Fonic 36 minutes ago

mayramarimorae RT @DCMovieNews2: According to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in an Instagram Live video, filming for #BlackAdam has been pushed to August or Se… 41 minutes ago

ᴘ RT @THR: Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) gave an update for his upcoming DC film, #BlackAdam, which will likely begin production late summer: "It… 50 minutes ago

Powers Cosmic When will Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie come out? - Radio Times https://t.co/8kq2gIHVsn 1 hour ago