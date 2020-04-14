Renée Fleming, Anna Netrebko, Jonas Kaufmann & 30 More Opera Stars to Play Met’s At-Home Gala Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Nearly 40 opera stars in 13 nations will come together for the Metropolitan Opera's At-Home gala on April 25. 👓 View full article

