The Burma Share 'Same Again' / 'Quicksand' Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

It's a double blast from the indie trio...



Rising indie rock trio *The Burma* have shared new double single 'Same Again' / 'Quicksand'.



The band hail from County Cork, three young musicians brought together by a desire to express something different.



Taking their cue from arena-filling indie rock - think aspects of The Killers, maybe - they couple this with a poignant sense of intimacy.



New EP 'Sugar Moonlight' is incoming, with the three-piece sharing a fresh double single.



'Same Again' has been a key part of their live show since the beginning, with The Burma allowing it to drift and evolve.



The Burma tell us: “We've been playing this song for a couple years and it's gone through loads of different variations to get to where it's at now. There's a shout out to Coolamber in the Chorus which is the estate Tony grew up in in Cobh. This track works well as a set opener.”



'Quicksand' became a fan favourite on its initial release in 2018, and this new version gives it a sweeping overhaul.



The band continue: “We had a version of this track out as a single in 2018 but the arrangement has changed since then so we decided to re-record it and include it on the EP. It seems to have become a fan favourite so we're looking forward to people hearing the new version.”



