Gov. Cuomo Threatens Lawsuit if Trump Tries to Exert ‘Total Authority’ to Make New York Re-Open

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Governor *Andrew Cuomo* said he would take legal action against *Donald Trump* if the president tries to act on his claim to have "total authority" to decide when New York's coronavirus lockdown will end.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Cuomo: Trump 'spoiling for fight' over virus

Cuomo: Trump 'spoiling for fight' over virus 02:14

 US President Donald Trump is "spoiling for a fight" over coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has claimed.

