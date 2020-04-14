Global  

Billie Eilish Shares 2019 Coachella Performance of 'When the Party's Over': Watch

Billboard.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Just days after the 20 years in the Desert Coachella documentary debuted online, a 2019 performance of "When the Party's Over" by Billie Eilish has been posted.
