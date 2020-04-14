Global  

Brooke Baldwin Shares Update On Coronavirus Fight: ‘I’m Almost There’

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Brooke Baldwin Shares Update On Coronavirus Fight: ‘I’m Almost There’CNN host Brooke Baldwin declared that her battle against the coronavirus is coming to an end, sharing with her followers on Monday that, "I think I've nearly battled this beast."
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: South Florida Doctor On Front Lines Of Coronavirus Fight Finds Herself In Custody Battle

South Florida Doctor On Front Lines Of Coronavirus Fight Finds Herself In Custody Battle 02:23

 CBS4's Brooke Shafer shares Dr. Theresa Greene's story.

