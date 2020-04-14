Anubhav on workers gathering outside Bandra

Global  

In the morning today PM Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown, which has been enforced due to Covid-19. However, soon after large numbers of migrant workers gathered outside Bandra station demanding that transport arrangements to be made for them to return to their native places. Reacting to the situation, Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared a series of tweets, urging the police to talk to them and not lathi charge. The 'Article 15' director tried to explain the plight of the workers.
