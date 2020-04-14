Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lady Antebellum Release ‘Champagne Night’ Following ‘Songland’ Appearance: Listen

Lady Antebellum Release ‘Champagne Night’ Following ‘Songland’ Appearance: Listen

Billboard.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Lady Antebellum served as the special artist guest on the season two premiere of Songland. The episode, which aired April 13 on NBC, had the country trio meet with four aspiring songwriters who each pitched their song to the group to record. Newcomer Madeline Merlo wowed the trio with her lighthearted song “Champagne Night,” which…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Lady Antebellum Release ‘Champagne Night’ Following ‘Songland’ Appearance: Listen https://t.co/VLeBstiNKv 5 hours ago

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Lady Antebellum Release ‘Champagne Night’ Following ‘Songland’ Appearance: Listen https://t.co/ubBqCz01lZ 5 hours ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Lady Antebellum Release ‘Champagne Night’ Following ‘Songland’ Appearance: Listen https://t.co/skCfrvKLxS… https://t.co/bSE2D0Z94A 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.