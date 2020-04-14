Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Drake Is First Solo Male With 50 Career Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Drake Is First Solo Male With 50 Career Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Billboard.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Drake becomes the fifth act to tally at least 50 weeks atop the Hot 100, thanks to the debut of "Toosie Slide."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Drake makes 'Billboard' Hot 100 Chart History

Drake makes 'Billboard' Hot 100 Chart History 01:06

 Drake became the first male artist to have three songs debut at No. 1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.