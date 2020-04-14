Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amy Schumer Changed Her Son's Name & Reveals the Reason Why

Amy Schumer Changed Her Son's Name & Reveals the Reason Why

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer had to change their 11-month-old son Gene‘s name…and there’s a very interesting reason why! Amy announced the news on her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, where she spoke with her longtime friend Claudia O’Doherty. On the podcast, Amy said, “So do you guys know that [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Amy Schumer to front at-home cooking show

Amy Schumer to front at-home cooking show 00:37

 Amy Schumer and her chef husband Chris Fischer have landed their own cooking show.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1045and961WXER

SHEBOYGAN'S POINT JLo and Robert De Niro Make Appearances During NY Hospital Briefings, Alex Trebek Releasing Memoir, Superstar Jerse… https://t.co/qdP1ZPpJKp 7 minutes ago

radiobenolson

Ben Olson JLo and Robert De Niro Make Appearances During NY Hospital Briefings, Alex Trebek Releasing Memoir, Superstar Jerse… https://t.co/yEOMHnbdp1 7 minutes ago

HuffPostLife

HuffPost Life The comedian announced on her podcast that she and husband Chris Fischer recently switched Gene's middle name. https://t.co/xi0mWJcFff 31 minutes ago

Paparazzi4U

Virtual Paparazzi People Start Sharing Their Unfortunate Name Stories After Amy Schumer Had To Change Her Baby’s Name Because It Soun… https://t.co/0hEKugnOAy 34 minutes ago

HuffPostUKLife

HuffPost UK Life The comedian announced on her podcast that she and husband Chris Fischer recently switched Gene's middle name. https://t.co/elP0qKtiw2 35 minutes ago

entertainmentIE

entertainment.ie Yeah, we'd have to demand a name change too https://t.co/q3xXYbRsHZ 38 minutes ago

mattychap

matt hall @VPRecordsStore Did you know Amy Schumer has changed her son's name from Gene Attell as it sounds too much like 'ge… https://t.co/tqZIRoPcLL 41 minutes ago

PetehugauH

taffy Amy Schumer reveals she has officially changed her son Gene Attell's name after realizing it sounded like 'genital'… https://t.co/sc3eruRQBD 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.