Amy Schumer Changed Her Son's Name & Reveals the Reason Why

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer had to change their 11-month-old son Gene‘s name…and there’s a very interesting reason why! Amy announced the news on her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, where she spoke with her longtime friend Claudia O’Doherty. On the podcast, Amy said, “So do you guys know that [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this SHEBOYGAN'S POINT JLo and Robert De Niro Make Appearances During NY Hospital Briefings, Alex Trebek Releasing Memoir, Superstar Jerse… https://t.co/qdP1ZPpJKp 7 minutes ago Ben Olson JLo and Robert De Niro Make Appearances During NY Hospital Briefings, Alex Trebek Releasing Memoir, Superstar Jerse… https://t.co/yEOMHnbdp1 7 minutes ago HuffPost Life The comedian announced on her podcast that she and husband Chris Fischer recently switched Gene's middle name. https://t.co/xi0mWJcFff 31 minutes ago Virtual Paparazzi People Start Sharing Their Unfortunate Name Stories After Amy Schumer Had To Change Her Baby’s Name Because It Soun… https://t.co/0hEKugnOAy 34 minutes ago HuffPost UK Life The comedian announced on her podcast that she and husband Chris Fischer recently switched Gene's middle name. https://t.co/elP0qKtiw2 35 minutes ago entertainment.ie Yeah, we'd have to demand a name change too https://t.co/q3xXYbRsHZ 38 minutes ago matt hall @VPRecordsStore Did you know Amy Schumer has changed her son's name from Gene Attell as it sounds too much like 'ge… https://t.co/tqZIRoPcLL 41 minutes ago taffy Amy Schumer reveals she has officially changed her son Gene Attell's name after realizing it sounded like 'genital'… https://t.co/sc3eruRQBD 48 minutes ago