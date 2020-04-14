Global  

Yes, Kylie Jenner Had Mom Kris Jenner Feed Her Tacos After Lasik Surgery!

E! Online Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Kris is keeping up with Kylie's demands! In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner takes care of youngest daughter Kylie Jenner following...
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner Reveals New Surgery & Annoys Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reveals New Surgery & Annoys Kris Jenner 03:03

 Kourtney Kardashian hints she's down to have more kids when responding to a fan. Kylie Jenner annoys Kris Jenner after surgery. Plus, Blac Chyna fans aren't too happy at the moment.

