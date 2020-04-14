Global  

When Brad Pitt Came to HGTV: Tears, Butt Makeup and Surprises on Celebrity IOU

E! Online Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The last time viewers likely saw Brad Pitt on their televisions he was winning an Oscar for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. Until now. Pitt was the first celebrity on HGTV's...
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Brad Pitt Made His HGTV Debut With The Property Brothers

Brad Pitt Made His HGTV Debut With The Property Brothers 00:32

 Brad Pitt joined the popular HGTV show, Property Brothers for Season 1, Episode 1 of "Celebrity IOU". The actor was featured in the episode surprising his longtime friend and makeup artist. According to CNN, Pitt assisted in the renovation of his friend's detached garage into a guest suite. Property...

