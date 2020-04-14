When Brad Pitt Came to HGTV: Tears, Butt Makeup and Surprises on Celebrity IOU
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () The last time viewers likely saw Brad Pitt on their televisions he was winning an Oscar for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. Until now. Pitt was the first celebrity on HGTV's...
Brad Pitt joined the popular HGTV show, Property Brothers for Season 1, Episode 1 of "Celebrity IOU". The actor was featured in the episode surprising his longtime friend and makeup artist. According to CNN, Pitt assisted in the renovation of his friend's detached garage into a guest suite. Property...