Bloomberg News Reportedly Killed Story on China’s Communist Party, Tried to Force Reporter’s Wife into Signing NDA

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Bloomberg News killed the second part of an investigation examining China's Communist Party elite without notifying the reporters, and later attempted to force one of their spouses into signing a non-disclosure agreement, NPR reported. Bloomberg News killed the second part of an investigation examining China's Communist Party elite without notifying the reporters, and later attempted to force one of their spouses into signing a non-disclosure agreement, NPR reported. 👓 View full article

