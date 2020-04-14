Global  

Trump Tweet About ‘Mutiny’ During Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Panic

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Trump Tweet About ‘Mutiny’ During Coronavirus Pandemic Causes PanicGov. Andrew Cuomo has pushed back on President Donald Trump's false claims that as president, his “authority is total,” which prompted Trump to compare the Democratic Governers to the mutineers in the film Mutiny on the Bounty in a Tuesday tweet.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Talks To Biden About The Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump Talks To Biden About The Coronavirus Pandemic 00:32

 President Donald Trump said he had a “really wonderful, warm conversation” with former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Business Insider, the two talked about the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said he understood Biden’s “point of view” and said he offered some suggestions. Before that...

