Trump Tweet About ‘Mutiny’ During Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Panic
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pushed back on President Donald Trump's false claims that as president, his “authority is total,” which prompted Trump to compare the Democratic Governers to the mutineers in the film Mutiny on the Bounty in a Tuesday tweet.
President Donald Trump said he had a “really wonderful, warm conversation” with former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Business Insider, the two talked about the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said he understood Biden’s “point of view” and said he offered some suggestions. Before that...