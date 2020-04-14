Bindi Irwin shares throwback photo of husband with a 'Crocodile Hunter' movie DVD

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It turns out Chandler Powell was an Irwin family fan long before marrying Bindi Irwin. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Huffington Post - Published 1 day ago Crikey! It's The Irwins: Bindi's Wedding 01:05 Show opening to "Crikey! It's The Irwins: Bindi's Wedding," an Animal Planet special debuting April 18.