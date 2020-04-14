Global  

Billie Eilish Is a 'Foster Fail' As She Adopts Puppy During Quarantine

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Billie Eilish hopped on the foster a shelter pet train during quarantine and is now officially, a foster fail. The 18-year-old Grammy winner revealed that she’s now adopting the adorable pup who she was fostering. “I failed at fostering teehee,” she wrote on her Story. Billie revealed on her Instagram Stories recently that she was [...]
