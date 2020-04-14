New York Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dies at Age 63
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Hank Steinbrenner has sadly died after a lengthy illness at the age of 63, People reports. He was the co-owner of the New York Yankees and son of the late George Steinbrenner. Hank passed away on Tuesday (April 14) in Clearwater, Florida, after “a longstanding health issue,” the Yankees shared in a statement. “Hank was [...]
Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63 Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, died Tuesday morning at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Steinbrenner was battling an illness, and the cause of death was not due to COVID-19, according to a family source. Steinbrenner was...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sue🍓🍀🌈💛💙 RT @JustJared: Hank Steinbrenner, co-owner of the New York Yankees, has sadly died
https://t.co/iMMqDEaHpC 19 seconds ago
CD RT @Herbert_L_Reed: New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63 https://t.co/GuU9ucvVid 1 minute ago
Kate RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Hank Steinbrenner, the co-owner of the New York Yankees, died on Tuesday at age 63
https://t.co/WHFHmDobk1 1 minute ago
Queenstown 🦅⚔🇺🇸 New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63 https://t.co/Cp9191wyDt 2 minutes ago
950 KJR Hank Steinbrenner, New York Yankees Co-Owner Dies https://t.co/opOo2SGZVj https://t.co/VhtrSxqncQ 5 minutes ago
MaThenjRM RT @Newsweek: New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dead at 63 https://t.co/j1S3UzM2Ze 8 minutes ago
Moxie Passion 🎗 RT @CBSNews: New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63 https://t.co/xvFAbgK0qX https://t.co/OucNi6DgmY 8 minutes ago