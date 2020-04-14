New York Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dies at Age 63

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Hank Steinbrenner has sadly died after a lengthy illness at the age of 63, People reports. He was the co-owner of the New York Yankees and son of the late George Steinbrenner. Hank passed away on Tuesday (April 14) in Clearwater, Florida, after “a longstanding health issue,” the Yankees shared in a statement. “Hank was [...] 👓 View full article



