Ricky Gervais has some choice words for rich celebrities who are complaining about being under coronavirus quarantine in multimillion-dollar mansions.

You Might Like

Tweets about this AMD Ricky Gervais bashes rich celebrities complaining about coronavirus quarantine: ‘I just don’t want to hear it’… https://t.co/WQuh6L9pLW 5 minutes ago MomsgonnabeRight⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ricky Gervais bashes rich celebrities complaining about coronavirus quarantine: 'I just don’t want to hear it'… https://t.co/YC5zlZFDBl 6 minutes ago Monica Boyd Ricky Gervais bashes rich celebrities complaining about coronavirus quarantine: 'I just don’t want to hear it'… https://t.co/HovUeOZ8bS 7 minutes ago Deplorable Lex Lothar 214782 Dorsey Limited Ricky Gervais bashes rich celebrities complaining about coronavirus quarantine: 'I just don’t want to hear it' | Fo… https://t.co/dRxEpIgRVc 10 minutes ago Corinne Sueta Ricky Gervais bashes rich celebrities complaining about coronavirus quarantine: 'I just don’t want to hear it' https://t.co/T6B8yJQDTv 11 minutes ago francesco RT @JoinPatriotify: Ricky Gervais bashes rich celebrities complaining about coronavirus quarantine: ‘I just don’t want to hear it’ | Fox Ne… 16 minutes ago World News Ricky Gervais bashes rich celebrities complaining about coronavirus quarantine: 'I just don’t want to hear it'… https://t.co/B7y6TDnHmz 17 minutes ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Ricky Gervais bashes rich celebrities complaining about coronavirus quarantine: ‘I just don’t want to hear it’ | Fo… https://t.co/X6cS4mPJe0 19 minutes ago