Chris Cuomo Clarifies Comments on Not Liking CNN Anchor Gig: ‘I Didn’t Mean That’ Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

CNN host Chris Cuomo on his SiriusXM show Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo Tuesday clarified his remarks made on Monday that he doesn't like what he does "professionally," stating, "I love where I am." 👓 View full article

