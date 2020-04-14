Global  

Chris Cuomo Clarifies Comments on Not Liking CNN Anchor Gig: ‘I Didn’t Mean That’

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
CNN host Chris Cuomo on his SiriusXM show Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo Tuesday clarified his remarks made on Monday that he doesn't like what he does "professionally," stating, "I love where I am."
