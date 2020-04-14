Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nayanthara opens up on her past relationships

Nayanthara opens up on her past relationships

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
During a recent interaction with a leading daily, Nayanthara opened up about her past relationships and revealed why she parted ways with men she was once romantically involved with. The ‘Darbar’ actress said “Love doesn’t exist where there is no trust. I ended my past relationships when I realised that it was better to live alone than with someone who she could not be trusted.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.