Halsey, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Lined Up for Jersey 4 Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund Show

Billboard.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
An all-star New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund benefit will take place April 22 and feature Halsey, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, SZA and many more.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Springsteen, Other New Jersey Stars Holding COVID-19 Fundraiser

Springsteen, Other New Jersey Stars Holding COVID-19 Fundraiser 00:30

 Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and at least a dozen other New Jersey natives will be doing a COVID-19 fundraiser for vulnerable victims in the state later this month, a relief fund announced Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:45Published
Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund charity bash, which proceeds will go to the fight against coronavirus pandemic, will also be made merry by Halsey, SZA, Tony...
AceShowbiz

How to Watch Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Show, Featuring Fountains of Wayne, Halsey & More

New Jersey's biggest stars are coming together on Wednesday night (April 22) to help the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
Billboard.com


Sitbbj

Simone Menegotto RT @BJoviWorld: JBJ among others to host a New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund “Jersey 4 Jersey” broadcast on April 22 at 7 PM EST. This will b… 3 hours ago

InclusionFest

Inclusion Festival RT @RollingStone: Bruce Springsteen and more stars from New Jersey will be performing to benefit the state's fight against the coronavirus… 3 hours ago

LynnWil22312600

Lynn Williams RT @CBSNewYork: CATCH #JERSEY4JERSEY ON CBS2 & CBSN NEW YORK ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22: Among the celebrities taking part are Bruce @Springste… 7 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York CATCH #JERSEY4JERSEY ON CBS2 & CBSN NEW YORK ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22: Among the celebrities taking part are Bruce… https://t.co/AlhXvj2Hnl 7 hours ago

RedgmanNyc

RedGman NYC Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Halsey to Perform for New Jersey Benefit – Rolling Stone https://t.co/wwzYRA479K 9 hours ago

EmperorMara

UnfaZed Mara RT @CBSNewYork: WATCH #JERSEY4JERSEY ON CBS2 & CBSN NEW YORK ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22: Among the celebrities taking part are Bruce @Springste… 16 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York WATCH #JERSEY4JERSEY ON CBS2 & CBSN NEW YORK ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22: Among the celebrities taking part are Bruce… https://t.co/UOiApGxjuQ 19 hours ago

TheMouseAndMore

TheMouseAndMore-Adam @manthapaige13 Here’s more info!!! https://t.co/yaMncaML9l 20 hours ago

