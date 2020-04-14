Embracing My Culture & Following My Dreams: What Selena Quintanilla Means to Me as a Latina Millennial Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Growing up without Selena Quintanilla hasn’t been easy. Role models were scarce for bilingual Latinas like me and no one quite ever filled her shoes. This is what she means to me as a Latina millennial. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this