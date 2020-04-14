Global  

Blac Chyna Offers Fans Chance To FaceTime W/ Her For $950

SOHH Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Blac Chyna Offers Fans Chance To FaceTime W/ Her For $950Vixen Blac Chyna is reportedly charging a pretty penny for fans to see her on FaceTime. New reports claim the hip-hop model is giving her supporters a chance to see her for just under $1,000. Big Facts According to Chyna’s Lashed Cosmetics business website, it’s going to cost the average person $950 to see her […]

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Blac Chyna Shamed for Charging Fans $950 for FaceTime Calls

Blac Chyna Shamed for Charging Fans $950 for FaceTime Calls 01:00

 Blac Chyna Shamed for Charging Fans $950 for FaceTime Calls Chyna faced backlash after she announced that she'd be charging $950 for FaceTime calls and $250 for Instagram follows on her Lashed Cosmetics website. Her FaceTime listing also offered four interest-free payments of $237.50 via QUADPAY as...

