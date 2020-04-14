Chris Christie: Trump and the Media are in a ‘Death Spiral’ Which ‘Hurts Both of Them’ Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Republican Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie advised President Donald Trump to keep his press briefings short and stop fighting with the media, Tuesday, during an appearance on The View. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tony Whitsett 🛑Fox News:Chris Christie blames Trump&reporters for testy briefings: 'A death spiral'. https://t.co/ftWkoQUcoy *Th… https://t.co/pweFFqIOjb 2 minutes ago Linda Buckta RT @speakout_april: Listening to "Chris Christie" spout false equivalencies how the media is responsible for Trump’s unhinged press briefin… 3 minutes ago MAL RT @MarketWatch: Chris Christie does NOT want to hear the media complain about Trump golfing while the coronavirus was spreading https://t.… 4 minutes ago Brian Toro Measured response. Twitter: "But he sat on a beach that's closed to the public 365 days in the year!" https://t.co/Len7TWSLhr 14 minutes ago Jon Nicosia Chris Christie: Trump and the Media are in a 'Death Spiral' Which 'Hurts Both of Them' https://t.co/jTJsg4t0tN via @mediaite 27 minutes ago MarketWatch Chris Christie does NOT want to hear the media complain about Trump golfing while the coronavirus was spreading https://t.co/y9bj41QFBw 27 minutes ago jess RT @mayrabella101: So Chris Christie the media shouldn't ask Trump to give the american people the truth. #theview https://t.co/wCenh6KQ63 28 minutes ago CaptivatingNewsℹ️ Chris Christie doesn’t want to hear complaints about Trump golfing while the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pan… https://t.co/dafN14kpDU 30 minutes ago