Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > See First Look at Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya In New Movie 'Dune'

See First Look at Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya In New Movie 'Dune'

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are starring in a new movie together and here are the first look photos! – Lainey Gossip Rob Kardashian says he feared for his life at this moment… – TooFab Lauren Jauregui is issuing an apology for some comments she made – Just Jared Brad Pitt surprised someone close to him [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brianne7416

breezy RT @filmidols: A first look at Dune (2020) has been revealed. Including stills of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and more. https:/… 14 seconds ago

lololin86

Nolin RT @VanityFair: #DUNE FIRST LOOK: Oscar Isaac is Duke Leto, father of Paul and head of House Atreides. See more from @Breznican's film pre… 35 seconds ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment ‘Dune’ first look: Timothée Chalamet makes lead blockbuster debut in Villeneuve epic https://t.co/BIeXOQdV50 https://t.co/nJsNOPgiZC 1 minute ago

izzyyynn

IZZY RT @VanityFair: #DUNE FIRST LOOK: Welcome to Arrakis. See Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and more in this exclusive preview of… 1 minute ago

damiangoal30

🇹🇹 Damian Anton Vincent #ReleaseTheSnyderCut RT @DuneAuthor: Dune fans, I hope you’re all as excited as I am to see these early glimpses of the new "Dune" movie. My father would be in… 2 minutes ago

NFC_Youngboy

Trevor Belmont RT @VanityFair: #DUNE FIRST LOOK: Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides is a prince mentored by two bravado warriors: — Duncan Idaho (played b… 2 minutes ago

NFC_Youngboy

Trevor Belmont RT @VanityFair: #DUNE FIRST LOOK: @Zendaya is Chani, a mystery woman "who haunts Paul in his dreams as a vision with glowing blue eyes."… 2 minutes ago

NFC_Youngboy

Trevor Belmont RT @VanityFair: #DUNE FIRST LOOK: Rebecca Ferguson is Lady Jessica Atreides. “She’s a mother, she’s a concubine, she’s a soldier,” says F… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.