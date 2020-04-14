Angelina Jolie Stresses The Importance of Keeping In Touch With Others During Stay at Home Orders

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Angelina Jolie is expanding on her open essay about the coronavirus pandemic with Time magazine. The -year-old actress and philanthropist talked with Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California’s Surgeon General, about the risk that coronavirus poses to vulnerable children in unsafe living conditions in a video chat. The physician emphasized the importance of people reaching out [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit - Published 1 week ago Angelina Jolie Urges People To Check On Children During Lockdown 00:36 CNN reports that Angelina Jolie spoke to Time Magazine about the coronavirus pandemic and urged everyone to check on each other while in quarantine. She suggests to especially check on children. She explained "They may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially...