Chace Crawford Heads Out for a Walk With His Dog Shiner Amid Quarantine

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Chace Crawford is looking good amid quarantine. The 34-year-old Gossip Girl alum was spotted out getting some fresh air with his dog Shiner on Tuesday (April 14) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chace Crawford Chace was seen wearing a Pink Floyd tee on the stroll. He was also seen doing [...]
Woman in quarantine finds a genius way to walk her dog [Video]

Woman in quarantine finds a genius way to walk her dog

This woman is in quarantine and can't get out even to walk her dog during a curfew. So she found a genius way to stay inside and still help he dog to stretch his legs and do his business. Not to..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:27Published

