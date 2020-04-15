Global  

Jimmy Webb Dead - Trash & Vaudeville NYC Fashion Icon Dies at 62

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Jimmy Webb has sadly died. The salesman and buyer at the iconic East Village shop Trash and Vaudeville has died at the age of 62, multiple friends confirmed on Tuesday (April 14). “We are all going to miss our wonderful friend Jimmy Webb. There goes a lovely unique NYC character. I feel lucky to have [...]
SarahItzkoff

kvetchin' to the oldies RT @nypost: Jimmy Webb, beloved eccentric of NYC's Trash and Vaudeville shop, dead at 62 https://t.co/h4LsZ1hFsC https://t.co/1ud0XSd1c6 3 minutes ago

lexscriptaesq

lex scripta esq Jimmy Webb, beloved eccentric of NYC’s Trash and Vaudeville shop, dead at 62 https://t.co/WTRPhffXAt https://t.co/IzdlkI7xhf 3 minutes ago

SarahSquirm

SARAH SQUIRM omfggg i got my first goth beetle juice skinny jeans from this leggggggeennnddddd !!! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/3Cz55hWfv9 7 minutes ago

jasonsammis

Jason Sammis RT @17RandomNumbers: This guy was the nicest dude, always, even to complete nobody’s who just came into his shop to browse and never buy an… 16 minutes ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report Jimmy Webb, a downtown fixture and enthusiastic sa.... https://t.co/JIOqn5hgir… https://t.co/O5JhS2Ni7c 17 minutes ago

John_Arena

Johnny Arena RIP, Jimmy... the #NYC punk scene will never be the same.. https://t.co/waqvnkwVc3 24 minutes ago

sarakbecker

Dr. Sara K. Becker Aww this sucks - he helped me pick out an awesome dress once at Trash & Vaudeville https://t.co/PzegJvliKr 26 minutes ago

Midniyte

Midniyte 🔪Gregg🔪 Jimmy Webb, fashion icon of NYC's Trash And Vaudeville, dead at 62 https://t.co/cMuoJAYXGx via @DailyMailCeleb 27 minutes ago

